Luther Hall Fitness Room Monitor

- Department: Facilities
- Supervisor: Daniel Mundahl
Responsibilities
- Monitor fitness room and maintain a safe and clean environment
- Enforce and help maintain regular cleanliness protocol before and after using equipment
Work schedule
- Days per week: M-F 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM; M-F 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Sunday 7-9 PM
Minimum qualifications
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Able to deal with difficult people and situations
- Able to work without supervision and to exercise good judgment
- Able to maintain policies
- Able to meet attendance requirements