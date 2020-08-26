Home  >  All Jobs  >  Student Jobs  >  Luther Hall Fitness Room Monitor
weight room with weights and benches for working out

Luther Hall Fitness Room Monitor

 

    • Department: Facilities
    • Supervisor: Daniel Mundahl

    Responsibilities

    • Monitor fitness room and maintain a safe and clean environment
    • Enforce and help maintain regular cleanliness protocol before and after using equipment

    Work schedule

    • Days per week:  M-F 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM; M-F 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Sunday 7-9 PM

    Minimum qualifications

    • Good interpersonal and communication skills
    • Able to deal with difficult people and situations
    • Able to work without supervision and to exercise good judgment
    • Able to maintain policies
    • Able to meet attendance requirements