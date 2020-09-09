Home  >  All Jobs  >  BLC Jobs  >  Resident Hall Coordinator- Edgewood Place (Women’s Apartments)
Edgewood Place exterior

Resident Hall Coordinator- Edgewood Place (Women’s Apartments)

 

Bethany Lutheran College invites applications for a Resident Hall Coordinator position. An overview of responsibilities and job duties are outline in the position description below; assigned duties and responsibilities will be finalized upon hire.  For additional information about the resident hall coordinator position, contact Renee Tatge, Director of Residential Life, Student Activities and Intramurals (Renee.Tatge@blc.edu; 507-344-7826).

Send cover letter, resume, and BLC application form to:
Bethany Lutheran College
Attn: Human Resources Office
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001

Application deadline:  Thursday, September 17, 2020

Interviews will be held the week of September 21, 2020.

Start Date: ASAP

 Position Summary:   A live-in, 12 month (July-June) professional position with a focus on residential life and housing administration.  Provide leadership, oversight, supervision, and direction for the total operations of a residence hall.  Responsible to the Director of Residential Life to create and encourage a positive residential learning experience with academic, spiritual, social, and personal growth.

Essential Functions

  • Maintain a high degree of visibility and availability to students and resident assistants (RAs) to enhance living environment, assist with questions, and resolve problems as needed.
  • Build rapport with the residents and practice confidentiality to promote trust and foster mutual respect.
  • Schedule supervise, mentor, and support RAs through routine meetings and effective communication.
  • Facilitate housing assignments and roommate selection; manage check-in/check-out and /or room change procedures, and coordinate maintenance, housekeeping or security needs.
  • Attend all training sessions, meetings, and stay current with best practices in college housing supervision and administration
  • Enforce campus policies, handle disciplinary cases in an effective manner.
  • Respond to emergency and crisis situations and participate in Res-Life on-call rotation.
  • Encourage residents to attend functions and activities to enhance campus engagement.
  • Work with Res-Life management team in coordinating frequent quality hall programming and monitor programming budgets.
  • Coordinate with other staff regarding the housing of summer guests, including checking-in/out and point of contact during stay.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Active member of ELS/WELS (preferred)
  • Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
  • Bachelor’s degree preferred
  • Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Ability to lift, pull, push, up to 50 pounds

Conditions of Employment

The college requires that a criminal background check be conducted on all new employees to safeguard the campus community for students and employees.

Compensation:  Free room and board, monthly stipend.

 

 

 