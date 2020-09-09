Resident Hall Coordinator- Edgewood Place (Women’s Apartments)

Bethany Lutheran College invites applications for a Resident Hall Coordinator position. An overview of responsibilities and job duties are outline in the position description below; assigned duties and responsibilities will be finalized upon hire. For additional information about the resident hall coordinator position, contact Renee Tatge, Director of Residential Life, Student Activities and Intramurals (Renee.Tatge@blc.edu; 507-344-7826).
Send cover letter, resume, and BLC application form to:
Bethany Lutheran College
Attn: Human Resources Office
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001
Application deadline: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Interviews will be held the week of September 21, 2020.
Start Date: ASAP
Position Summary: A live-in, 12 month (July-June) professional position with a focus on residential life and housing administration. Provide leadership, oversight, supervision, and direction for the total operations of a residence hall. Responsible to the Director of Residential Life to create and encourage a positive residential learning experience with academic, spiritual, social, and personal growth.
Essential Functions
- Maintain a high degree of visibility and availability to students and resident assistants (RAs) to enhance living environment, assist with questions, and resolve problems as needed.
- Build rapport with the residents and practice confidentiality to promote trust and foster mutual respect.
- Schedule supervise, mentor, and support RAs through routine meetings and effective communication.
- Facilitate housing assignments and roommate selection; manage check-in/check-out and /or room change procedures, and coordinate maintenance, housekeeping or security needs.
- Attend all training sessions, meetings, and stay current with best practices in college housing supervision and administration
- Enforce campus policies, handle disciplinary cases in an effective manner.
- Respond to emergency and crisis situations and participate in Res-Life on-call rotation.
- Encourage residents to attend functions and activities to enhance campus engagement.
- Work with Res-Life management team in coordinating frequent quality hall programming and monitor programming budgets.
- Coordinate with other staff regarding the housing of summer guests, including checking-in/out and point of contact during stay.
Minimum Qualifications
- Active member of ELS/WELS (preferred)
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree preferred
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Ability to lift, pull, push, up to 50 pounds
Conditions of Employment
The college requires that a criminal background check be conducted on all new employees to safeguard the campus community for students and employees.
Compensation: Free room and board, monthly stipend.