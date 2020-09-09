Resident Hall Coordinator- Edgewood Place (Women’s Apartments)

Bethany Lutheran College invites applications for a Resident Hall Coordinator position. An overview of responsibilities and job duties are outline in the position description below; assigned duties and responsibilities will be finalized upon hire. For additional information about the resident hall coordinator position, contact Renee Tatge, Director of Residential Life, Student Activities and Intramurals (Renee.Tatge@blc.edu; 507-344-7826).

Send cover letter, resume, and BLC application form to:

Bethany Lutheran College

Attn: Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001

Application deadline: Thursday, September 17, 2020

Interviews will be held the week of September 21, 2020.

Start Date: ASAP

Position Summary: A live-in, 12 month (July-June) professional position with a focus on residential life and housing administration. Provide leadership, oversight, supervision, and direction for the total operations of a residence hall. Responsible to the Director of Residential Life to create and encourage a positive residential learning experience with academic, spiritual, social, and personal growth.

Essential Functions

Maintain a high degree of visibility and availability to students and resident assistants (RAs) to enhance living environment, assist with questions, and resolve problems as needed.

Build rapport with the residents and practice confidentiality to promote trust and foster mutual respect.

Schedule supervise, mentor, and support RAs through routine meetings and effective communication.

Facilitate housing assignments and roommate selection; manage check-in/check-out and /or room change procedures, and coordinate maintenance, housekeeping or security needs.

Attend all training sessions, meetings, and stay current with best practices in college housing supervision and administration

Enforce campus policies, handle disciplinary cases in an effective manner.

Respond to emergency and crisis situations and participate in Res-Life on-call rotation.

Encourage residents to attend functions and activities to enhance campus engagement.

Work with Res-Life management team in coordinating frequent quality hall programming and monitor programming budgets.

Coordinate with other staff regarding the housing of summer guests, including checking-in/out and point of contact during stay.

Minimum Qualifications

Active member of ELS/WELS (preferred)

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to lift, pull, push, up to 50 pounds

Conditions of Employment

The college requires that a criminal background check be conducted on all new employees to safeguard the campus community for students and employees.

Compensation: Free room and board, monthly stipend.