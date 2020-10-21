Veeva Lee (’20)

WHAT YOU DO • • • Currently, I am a graduate student at Webber International University in Florida. I am working towards earning my MBA in Sports Business Management. I also compete on the Women’s Beach Volleyball team.

WHAT INSPIRES YOU • • • My family inspires me. I am the oldest of three, and I am the first granddaughter on my mom’s side. They inspire me every day to follow my dreams and to continue working hard. I hope that with the path I have paved, they will all grow up to follow their dreams and believe they can do anything.

HOW YOU WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE • • • I am interested in a lot of things, and my career path is constantly changing. There are still a ton of things I’m not sure about. But one thing I am positive about, is that I want to inspire young women. I truly believe that anything is possible if you dream big, work hard and create connections. I hope my journey changes the lives of many young women, and inspires them.

HOW BETHANY HAS PREPARED YOU • • • Bethany has such a special place in my heart. The staff at Bethany has done an amazing job to prepare me for the professional world. In my classes, I was given opportunities to challenge myself and learn. In my work study jobs, I was able to meet other professionals, practice my professionalism, and create meaningful connections.

WHAT YOU REMEMBER MOST • • • There are a lot of things I will remember about Bethany, but one thing I will never forget, is being able to compete on the volleyball court with my teammates who are now some of my best friends.

ADVICE FOR CURRENT STUDENTS • • • Get to know your professors, ask for professional advice, and reach out if you need help. Get to know your work study employers, again create those connections. Lastly, get to know your classmates. Creating connections in college is the most important thing. You never know what a connection can do.