Application Deadline: Friday, November 13, 2020 – 5 PM

Title of Position: Cashier/Accounts Receivable Clerk

Function of Position: Responsible to the director of accounting to perform various cashier and accounts receivable responsibilities in compliance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Perform cashier responsibilities.

2. Balance cash drawer, prepare and deposit checks electronically

3. Enter all College and Seminary income into system.

4. Prepare development gift checks for deposit.

5. Process all credit card transactions for College and Seminary.

6. Calculate interest and send statements.

7. Post financial aid batched by Financial Aid to student accounts; notify students if federal loans resulted in a credit balance; request check for students with credit balances.

8. Enter miscellaneous charges and credits on student accounts.

9. Post batches produced by Financial Aid for scholarships; deposit actual scholarships checks through desktop deposit

10. Maintain vending; place service calls; issue refunds as required.

11. Issue student payroll checks.

12. Reconcile petty cash envelopes.

13. Maintain dorm deposit subsidiary and refunds.

14. Maintain automatic student payment plans.

15. Perform various accounts receivable accounting functions including, billing, and reconciling, balancing, journal entry items to general ledger.

16. ROTC- Go Army: draw/request fund for eligible students.

17. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of accounting.

Minimum Qualifications:

willingness to support the mission of the College

associate’s degree in accounting and one year experience

strong oral and written communication skills

current and successful computer experience

Please send all application materials to:

Bethany Lutheran College, Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001;

or via e-mail attachment to hr@blc.edu.