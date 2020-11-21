Application Deadline: Sunday , December 13, 2020

Title of Position: Computer Systems Specialist- IT

Function of Position: Responsible to the director of Information Technology Services for providing database and web-based systems support to the Bethany Lutheran College corporation.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Provide database support for the Education; customize modules and reports as needed; maintain data integrity; provide and/or assist with reports.

2 Provide database support for the College and Synod advancement offices, Human Resources; business offices; potential nursing and other majors with customize modules and reports as needed; maintain data integrity; provide and/or assist with reports, assist with training as needed.

3. Provide direction and support for all college offices for institution research. Assist with survey development, implementation, analysis and dissemination of results.

4. Provide data analysis for various departments by designing and creating data in charts, graphs, tables, and organizing into dashboards.

5. Designing and developing relational databases for collecting data and also building or designing data input. Also provide reports and support for these databases.

6. Research and develop knowledge of future and current database software needs.

7. Research software problems and find solutions.

8. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of information technology services.

Minimum Qualifications:

willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Bachelor’s degree in MIS, computer science or experience in a related field

knowledge of and experience with SQL, MS Excel

excellent oral and written communication skills

Please send all application materials to:

Bethany Lutheran College, Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001;

or via e-mail attachment to hr@blc.edu.