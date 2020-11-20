President Pfeifer Announces Changes to College Operations

Bethany Lutheran College will be making a number of changes to College operations in the coming days. President Gene Pfeifer recently announced these modifications in a letter to students and employees dated Thursday, November 19, 2020.

These adjustments were brought about because of a recent Executive Order from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz; which carried with it several new rules and guidelines for college campuses across the State.

Pfeifer, in his letter to the campus, noted these measures are being enacted to comply with the State’s recommendations and to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota. He said, “To be clear, this is not because of an outbreak on our campus, but due to the spread of the virus in our communities, region, and State.”

Pfeifer also assured students that the College will return to in-person learning in January for the Spring Semester. He stated in the letter, “It is the intention of Bethany Lutheran College to re-open the campus to in-person classes using our Hy-Flex model (same format as we used for the first semester) on Monday, January 11, 2021. We look forward to gathering together again in the New Year!”

Among the many changes being made are a shift to online-only learning beginning on November 30, 2020, the cancellation of all fine arts activities for the remainder of the semester, and a four-week pause on varsity athletic practices and competition.

With regard to athletics, Pfeifer had this to say, “We fully intend to resume all varsity athletic programs after the four-week pause, and look forward to basketball and track and field resuming their practices and competitions in January.”

Read the full letter from President Pfeifer here, and the document from the State of Minnesota outlining guidance for colleges and universities here.