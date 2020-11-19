The Theatre Physics Christmas Radio Show

The Theatre Physics Christmas Show is a Christmas-themed comedy show that capitalizes on current social constraints and transforms Theatre Physics, BLC’s annual “physical-theatre blow-out,” into a high energy voice show. We can’t promise that there won’t be some physical comedy and sight gags (old habits are hard to break, after all), but we can promise a vocally expressive yuletide celebration that will be fun for the whole family. We’ll even throw in a little extra “yule.”