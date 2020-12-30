Balge to be featured on Classical Minnesota Public Radio

Bethany Lutheran College piano instructor Dr. Bethel Balge will be featured on Classical Minnesota Public Radio on Thursday, December 31 at approximately 9:18 a.m. together with Minnesota Orchestra clarinetist Gabriel Campos Zamora and 2nd principal cellist Silver Ainomae. The trio’s performance was recorded in Bethany’s Trinity Chapel in September 2020 and includes a performance of Johannes Brahms Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114.

Besides teaching at Bethany, Balge is the artistic director for ProMusica Minnesota. She coordinates both the ProMusica Chamber Music Festival and Music on the Hill series (both in Mankato) and the Summit Avenue Music Series in New Ulm, Minnesota.

ProMusica holds a week-long Chamber Music Festival at Bethany during the summer months. The Festival is set to return to Trinity Chapel on the Bethany campus during the Summer of 2021 for its third season. More information about ProMusica and the sister concert series Summit Avenue Series can be found here.