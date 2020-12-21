Madison Barber (’19)

Bethany Major: Legal Studies

Job: Paralegal at Birkholz & Associates, LLC in Mankato

Graduate School: Attending University of St. Thomas Law School for the 2020-21 school year in Minneapolis.

What you do: At work I am responsible for drafting legal documents, conducting legal research, serving subpoenas, and interacting with clients and court personnel on a daily basis.

What inspires you: I was drawn to the legal studies field because of how intricate of a practice it is. You are always in the middle of something, whether it is talking to clients, interviewing witnesses, or arguing in Court. This is a field where I will never be bored.

How you want to make a difference: I want to become an attorney that specializes in criminal defense and family law because I believe I will be able to make a difference. In a lot of these cases, you are someone’s lifeline in the legal world and that is very important.

How Bethany prepared you: Going to Bethany prepared me immensely for the career path I am on. The one-on-one interaction you get with professors and support staff is incredible. I personally would have to thank Professors Sara Edwards, Dan Birkholz, and Ryan MacPherson for their guidance throughout my undergrad years. Their knowledge and teachings of the legal field was a driving force for my application and acceptance to law school.

What you remember most about Bethany: What I remember most about Bethany was the support you had from everyone. Professors, support staff, students, and coaches all knew who you were and wanted you to succeed. Not a lot of colleges can offer that.

Advice for current students: Advice I would give for current students would be to utilize the resources Bethany has to offer! A lot of peers I know are astounded by the attention I received in my education, personal life, and faith while I was at Bethany.