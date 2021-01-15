Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program- Office and Enrollment Coordinator (Part-time)

Application Deadline: Sunday, February 7, 2021
Part-time- 24 Hours per week
Function of Position: Reporting to the Director of the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program, this position serves as the lead coordinator of our “Inquiry to First Day” initiative. We seek this person to offer high quality service to prospective students interested in our Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) graduate program.
Essential Duties:
- Respond to all student inquiries about enrollment into the BLC Clinical Mental Health Counseling program
- Arrange and coordinate application interviews between interested prospects to the program and the CMHC program director as needed.
- Receive phone and email questions on behalf of the CMHC office
- Work in conjunction with the BLC Registrar’s office in the scheduling and registration of CMHC graduate students and transfer pathways
- Work in conjunction with the BLC Admissions department on maintaining records and information flow in the CRM (Slate) and processing inquiries/applications of CMHC graduate students
- Coordinate and execute essential functions pertaining to the residency weekends of CMHC graduate students twice annually.
- Work in conjunction with the IT, Communications and Admissions teams to ensure clear and consistent communication on the BLC website and other web-based and mailed correspondence.
- Organize and maintain clean, functional office environment, including resolving daily office and facility needs.
- Assist prospects in setup and maintenance of the Tevera software system
Minimum Qualifications:
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree required
- One year of enrollment management experience preferred
- Excellent advising and customer relation services expected
- Proficiency in all Office and Drive applications
- Excellent organizational and oral/written communication skills; attention to detail
- Ability to lift, pull, and/or push up to 50 pounds
Please send application materials to hr@blc.edu