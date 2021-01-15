Posting Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

Position Summary: The Dean of Students reports directly to the VPSA and serves on the Student Affairs Leadership Team. The Dean of Students engages with students within the campus community and creates a supportive environment that fosters individual student success. The Dean of Students deals with a wide range of student situations and issues as they arise, resolves conflicts, addresses misconduct, and proactively protects the safety of the student body from a risk management perspective. Duties vary widely in accordance with the situation, current issues, conduct, mental health, etc., and often require immediate response, which may include evenings and weekends.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Student Conduct

Develop and adapt policy, rules and regulations for student conduct and residential life.

Investigate and act on student conduct incident reports from Residential Life, Campus Security, or other sources.

Administer sanctions or corrective measures for student conduct infractions; follow-up as appropriate.

Record incidents and sanctions for internal use and external reporting agencies as prescribed by law.

Contact parents or guardians regarding conduct infraction, such as underage alcohol or drug use (as allowed by FERPA).

Oversee/coordinate training of students as prescribed by law and/or following best practices (e.g., fire drills, alcohol, drug and controlled substance awareness, sexual assault/harassment awareness, and awareness of standards of conduct).

Act as liaison between students and other departments regarding issues and concerns.

Student Mental Health Collaborate directly with others on campus relative to students of concern, other misconduct manifestations, or mental health issues.

Identify students who may need assistance with mental health issues and refer as appropriate.

Work closely with Counseling Center staff to provide supportive services and educational programming to BLC students.

Serve as primary triage person for students experiencing mental health crisis.

Campus Security

Proposes and coordinates practices and strategies to ensure the security of the College’s students, employees, and guests, as well as the physical plant and facilities.

Serve as liaison to the College’s contracted campus security provider.

Oversee/coordinate safety training of students as prescribed by law and or following best practices.

Work with campus facilities staff in the execution of fire drills and other safety issues.

Work with the event coordinator to ensure proper security coverage for events.

Develop and submit reports required by various government agencies (e.g., Clery Act, Annual Security and Fire Safety).

Maintain and communicate the list of building schedules and adjust accordingly (ie. break access schedules vs. standard operational schedules).

Administration

Work closely with the Residential Life Department to select, train, develop, supervise and evaluate Residential Life staff (Hall Coordinators & Resident Assistants).

Provide integral assistance with New Student Orientation.

Serve as Student Senate Advisor (attend meetings and provide guidance).

Coordinate the review, update, and production of the BLC Student Guidebook.

Teach Freshman Seminar course as assigned by the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Serve on committees as appropriate, such as Retention and Student Success, Students of Concern, and Emergency Response Team.

Refine and continue to develop personal knowledge of student life issues, procedures, and regulations affecting responsibilities, such as: Higher Education Act, FERPA guidelines, and Title IX Gender Equity regulations.

Best practices in the area of Student Affairs Administration

College student development theories.

College age student mental health issues.

Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by Vice President for Student Affairs.

TITLE IX

The Dean of Students position is a mandatory reporter for sexual misconduct and, therefore, is NOT a confidential resource in situations when sexual misconduct is identified or suspected. Incidents of sexual misconduct must be reported to the Title IX Coordinator.

Student Affairs Mission Statement

To provide a responsive, caring, and personal approach in offering programs, services, and co-curricular experiences to students that connects them to Christ and models servant leadership, are conducive for their personal growth and development, and enhances their success in college and lives of Christian service.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Possession of a Master’s Degree in an area related to the position is preferred.

Experience with student conduct processes and adjudication, personnel management, and supervision.

An operational understanding of mental health and psychology, especially as related to traditional college-age students and young adults.

Interpersonal communication skills and the ability to relate well and build relationships with others of various backgrounds, cultures, and experiences.

