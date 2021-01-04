Library Services Assistant (Seasonal part-time)

Application Deadline: Friday, January 8, 2021

Function of position: Responsible to the Director of Library Services for assisting with library operations.

Duties and responsibilities:

1. Staff circulation desk by providing prompt and efficient customer service, checking items in and out, answering patron questions regarding policies and procedures, conducting basic reference duties using physical and electronic resources, and assisting patrons with equipment and materials as able, etc.

2. Maintain library collection by processing new materials, shelving, maintaining order, and inspecting, and assisting with inventory of library materials.

3. Perform computer work using Microsoft Office, Google Drive, and Alma/Primo

4. Able to meet attendance requirements.

5. Able to meet mental/cognitive requirements.

6. Able to meet physical requirements.

7. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or as assigned by the director of library services

Minimum Qualifications:

willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

bachelor’s degree

one year of experience in field preferred

excellent organization and oral/written communication skills

ability to lift, pull and/or push up to 50 pounds

Work Schedules:

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday evenings – 18.5 hours per week

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings – 16 hours per week

Also required to work extended hours during mid-term and final exams weeks. Shifts may be traded with other library assistants as needed.

Please scan all application materials to hr@blc.edu