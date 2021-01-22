Men’s Basketball Season Preview

MANKATO, Minn. – First-year Bethany Lutheran head men’s basketball coach, Pat Garvin, sees each game this season as having more value than years past. “The approach is a little different this year, because we as coaches talk about how the season is a marathon and not a sprint, but this is a lot closer to a sprint with even more value on every game, when you only get eight to 10 games before the conference tournament,” he said during the preseason press conference. “It certainly puts more value on each day of your practice, because you never know how many days you’re going to have, and then also games are limited. It puts a little more sense of urgency on everyone, but at the end of the day, it comes down to every day that you get, you have to try and get better.”