Team Manager- Women’s Soccer

  • Department: Athletics
  • Supervisor: Emma Morris/Denise Rude

Responsibilities

  • Assist coaching staff with:
    • set-up and take-down at all practices and games
    • team management
  • Assist with laundry as needed.
  • Assist with communication with recruits.
  • Perform other duties assigned.

Work schedule

  • Days per week:  varies with schedule; some night and weekend work required
  • Practice schedule will go from 5 times a week in February to 6 times a week including Saturday’s in March, April and May (up until May 9th). Game schedule can be found online.

Minimum qualifications

  • Computer word processing skills
  • Good organizational skills
  • Knowledge of soccer
  • Self-motivated
  • Able to meet attendance requirements, 75% of home and away games, 90% of practices.