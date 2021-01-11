Team Manager- Women’s Soccer

- Department: Athletics
- Supervisor: Emma Morris/Denise Rude
Responsibilities
- Assist coaching staff with:
- set-up and take-down at all practices and games
- team management
- Assist with laundry as needed.
- Assist with communication with recruits.
- Perform other duties assigned.
Work schedule
- Days per week: varies with schedule; some night and weekend work required
- Practice schedule will go from 5 times a week in February to 6 times a week including Saturday’s in March, April and May (up until May 9th). Game schedule can be found online.
Minimum qualifications
- Computer word processing skills
- Good organizational skills
- Knowledge of soccer
- Self-motivated
- Able to meet attendance requirements, 75% of home and away games, 90% of practices.