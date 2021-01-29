Track & Field Season Preview

MANKATO, Minn.—The goal for the Bethany Lutheran track and field programs this season is to focus on one meet at a time under sixth-year head coach Michael Dunn. "I actually never thought we’d have meets to prepare for this indoor season, so the fact that we have a schedule is pretty incredible," he said at the annual preseason press conference. "We are very much looking forward to giving our athletes just the opportunity to go out and compete have fun doing what they have a passion for."