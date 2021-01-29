UMAC Announces Basketball Schedule Change

ST. PAUL, Minn.—The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) announced that in the Athletic Director’s Council meeting today, it was approved to move all upcoming Wednesday basketball games to Thursdays this season in order to accommodate institutions with varying institutional testing requirements and restrictions. In essence, this should help alleviate some issues with having to reschedule games that are being moved back due to missing test results.
