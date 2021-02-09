Assistant Director of Financial Aid

Application Deadline: Monday, February 15, 2021
Function of Position: Responsible to the Director of Financial Aid in the administration of the financial aid program at Bethany.
Duties and Responsibilities:
1. Financial Aid Delivery
- Ensures timely, efficient, and accurate delivery of financial aid to students
- Analyzing data, calculating financial aid eligibility, and sending aid notification to students
- Interpret federal, state, and college guidelines to arrange aid awards, meet deadlines, and ensures compliance.
2. FAFSA Processing
- Reviews and processes FAFSA documentation
- Oversees the FAFSA verification process
- Works with Department of Education to ensure data accuracy
3. Counseling
- Provides advice and counseling to prospective and current students, parents, and colleagues in regard to financial aid programs and services.
4. Auditing
- Reviews all financial aid awards and adjustments, as well as Title IV refund calculations.
- Involved in the annual financial aid audit of the college, as well as periodic audits by the state and federal government.
5. Loan Processing
- Initiates all student loan processing including Federal, State, and Private student and parent loans
6. Maintain current knowledge of financial aid rules and regulations.
7. Update software as required and learn new software programs.
8. Assist in endowment grants, campus based funds, and scholarship administration.
9. Prepare appropriate paperwork and counsel students at time of withdrawals.
10. Monitor financial aid web site.
11. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of financial aid.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College.
- Bachelor’s degree
- Experience working with student financial aid, and/or accounting/bookkeeping (preferred)
- Proficiency in using Microsoft Office (word and excel)
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to explain complex financial information in terms that are easily understood
- Dedication to high quality customer service
- “Can do” attitude with ability and willingness to learn and apply new information
- Initiative to take lead on projects, learn new software, understand and address problems, and research and develop solutions
- Attention to detail, accuracy, and timeliness
- Maintain a high level of confidentiality
Please scan all application materials to hr@blc.edu.