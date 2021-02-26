Resident Hall Coordinator – Men’s Dorm

Application Deadline: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

General Responsibilities:

The Resident Hall Coordinator (RHC) is a live-in professional who operates as a member of the

Residential Life Staff, working with the Office of Student Affairs in a supervisory position with

the Resident Assistants. The RHC shall strive to uphold the mission of Bethany Lutheran

College, working to create a positive, Christian atmosphere that encourages academic, spiritual,

social, and personal growth. The RHC shall work to build this atmosphere by serving as an

advisor to students, setting an example in leadership, and performing administrative tasks.

Guidance and Advising

1. Maintain a high degree of visibility, presence, and availability to students and Resident

Assistants (RAs) to enhance the living environment, assist with questions, and resolve

problems as needed.

2. Build rapport with the residents and maintain confidentiality to promote trust and

foster mutual respect.

3. Be familiar with the resources on campus for referral purposes.

4. Encourage residents to attend functions and activities to enhance campus engagement.

5. Seek to improve quality of life for all residents in each residence hall.

Role Modeling/Leadership

1. Demonstrate leadership both on and off campus.

2. Be willing to assist students in their academic, social, and personal needs.

3. Schedule, supervise, mentor, and support RAs through routine meetings and effective

communication.

4. Oversee frequent quality hall programming by RAs.

5. Enforce campus Code of Conduct. Supervise residents according to College regulations

and process violations in an efficient and effective manner.

Administration/Staff Support

1. Facilitate student housing and coordinate with maintenance, housekeeping, or security

to assist students with their needs and ensure a safe environment.

2. Investigate and respond to concerns and complaints of students, parents, and staff in a

manner that provides accurate information and fosters good public relations.

3. Assist with all residential staff training and other in-service training sessions.

4. Attend all Residential Life and institutional staff meetings and stay current with best

practices in college housing supervision and administration.

5. Respond to emergency and crisis situations and participate in the Residential Life on-call

rotation.

6. Perform additional tasks consistent with the position and/or assigned by the Office of

Student Affairs.

Some Specific Examples of Resident Hall Coordinator Duties and Expectations:

1. Maintain communication with RAs, making weekly contact with each RA and offering

performance feedback on an informal basis, as needed, and formally at midterm and

between semesters.

2. Organize and implement a housing lottery for returning students and assign rooms for

all incoming and transfer students with the help of the Dir. of Residential Life.

3. Maintain accurate room occupancy data.

4. Manage student check-in/check-out and room change procedures including the

distribution and collection of keys for the residence hall.

5. Organize RA staffing for residence hall supervision. Participate in the sitting and walking

rotation as needs arise or as assigned.

6. Conduct fire drills and severe weather (tornado) drills for your building in conjunction

with campus security.

7. Monitor Res Life programming budgets and ensure that programming requirements are

successfully met.

8. Chaperone one campus event each semester as requested by the Coordinator of

Student Activities.

9. Create an on-call campus coverage rotation in agreement with the other RHCs so that at

least one RHC is on campus on weekends, holidays, and breaks.

10. Actively participate in the selection process of RAs for the subsequent year.

11. Coordinate with other staff regarding the housing of summer guests including checking

in/out and point of contact during stay.

12. Eat in the dining center to use the free meal plan provided to RHCs to facilitate

interaction with students.

13. Continue to serve as the point of contact and live-in supervisor of the residence hall

after the spring semester concludes. Summer duties include (but are not limited to)

attendance at bi-monthly meetings, distillation of student check out forms, summer

guest check in/out, preparation of assigned components of RA training, and assigning of

roommates and rooms for incoming students and transfers.

Please scan all application materials to hr@blc.edu