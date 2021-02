MANKATO, Minn. – Sophomore Justin Schrupp (Danube, Minn.) scored a career-high 23 points to help the Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team (3-0 overall, 2-0 UMAC) remain undefeated in the 88-76 win over Crown (0-3, 0-2) Thursday night. He shattered his previous personal best of 14 points, which he accomplished twice last season.