MANKATO, Minn.— The focus of the season for fifth-year Bethany Lutheran head softball coach Dan Nessler is to have fun and compete at the top of the conference. “Our goal is to first play a season,” he said. “It’s been difficult on these student-athletes with spring sports getting stopped mid-season in 2020, but we are here to compete, we’re here to win, and to compete at the top of the UMAC.”