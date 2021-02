MANKATO, Minn.— Freshman Haley Stockman (Mankato, Minn.) tied the single game school record with two triples in the second game of the Bethany Invitational Saturday against Northwestern. She is the third player in program history to accomplish this feat. The previous two were Susan Hegstrom against North Central on April 25, 2007 and Brittany Rodgers against Northland on April 24, 2009.