Adjunct Faculty – Nursing Department

 

Application Deadline: June 15, 2021

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian, coeducational, liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a part-time, adjunct faculty position in the bachelor of science in nursing program to serve as the simulation lab coordinator beginning Aug 2, 2021.

Minimum Qualifications

  • Baccalaureate degree in nursing
  • Master’s degree in nursing or master’s degree with a baccalaureate degree in Nursing is preferred
  • Certification or specialization in simulation is preferred
  • Minimum of 2 years of clinical nursing experience as a registered nurse
  • Background, experience, and flexibility to support teaching needs in courses as assigned
  • Evidence of effective communication and interpersonal skills
  • Current unencumbered RN license in MN at beginning of appointment
  • CPR certified
  • Must be able to provide professional licenses/certifications and official transcripts for each degree earned from an accredited institution before teaching

 Responsibilities:

  • Coordinate and implement nursing simulations for various courses
  • Collaborate with course faculty on nursing simulations
  • Motivate students to actively participate in simulation learning
  • Provide feedback to students regarding their simulation performance
  • Contribute to curricular and programmatic assessment, development, implementation, evaluation, & continual refinement 

Application process:

Candidates should submit the following:

  1. A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and areas of specialization
  2. Curriculum vitae or resume
  3. Statement of teaching philosophy
  4. Two current letters of professional recommendation with contact information
  5. Academic transcripts (may be unofficial; if an employment offer is made, certified transcripts for all college-level education will be required)

Please send information to Academic Search Committee – Nursing; Bethany Lutheran College, Human Resources Office, 700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned e-mail to hr@blc.edu

For more information, contact Dr. Sara Traylor, Director of Nursing, at sara.traylor@blc.edu  or 507-344-7754