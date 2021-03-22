Adjunct Faculty – Nursing Department
Application Deadline: June 15, 2021
Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian, coeducational, liberal arts college owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a part-time, adjunct faculty position in the bachelor of science in nursing program to teach Childbearing Family Nursing beginning Aug 2, 2021.
Minimum Qualifications
- Master’s degree in nursing or master’s degree with a baccalaureate degree in Nursing; master’s degree or certification in nursing education preferred;
- Will consider Baccalaureate degree in nursing if currently enrolled in a Master’s degree program
- Minimum of 2 years of clinical nursing experience as a registered nurse in maternal-obstetrical nursing
- Background, experience, and flexibility to support teaching needs in courses as assigned
- Evidence of effective communication and interpersonal skills
- Current unencumbered RN license in MN at beginning of appointment
- CPR certified
- Must be able to provide professional licenses/certifications and official transcripts for each degree earned from an accredited institution before teaching
Responsibilities:
- Teach clinical, lab, and didactic components of the childbearing family nursing (maternal-obstetrical nursing) course
- Motivate students to actively participate in their educational process
- Evaluate student learning
- Provide feedback to students regarding their clinical, lab and classroom performance
- Refer students for advising and/or tutoring when necessary
- Participate actively in department meetings
- Contribute to curricular and programmatic assessment, development, implementation, evaluation, & continual refinement
Application process:
Candidates should submit the following:
- A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and areas of specialization
- Curriculum vitae or resume
- Statement of teaching philosophy
- Two current letters of professional recommendation with contact information
- Academic transcripts (may be unofficial; if an employment offer is made, certified transcripts for all college-level education will be required)
Please send information to Academic Search Committee – Nursing; Bethany Lutheran College, Human Resources Office, 700 Luther Drive, Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned e-mail to hr@blc.edu
For more information, contact Dr. Sara Traylor, Director of Nursing, at sara.traylor@blc.edu or 507-344-7754