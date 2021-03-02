BLC Faculty and Staff Anniversaries 2021

Each year, in February, a special service is held in Trinity Chapel to recognize faculty and staff who are celebrating anniversaries of their employment at Bethany. The service is held in conjunction with the quarterly meeting of the Bethany Lutheran College Board of Regents. The ongoing pandemic caused the meeting of the Regents to be held virtually, and thus the anniversary service was postponed. Please join us in celebrating with the 2021 honorees today on social media. These employees will be recognized during the 2021-22 academic year when it is safe to do so.

Those individuals celebrating milestones of service to their Savior and Bethany Lutheran College in 2021 are:

Ten Years of Service

Benjamin Inniger – Associate Professor, Theatre

Amanda Quist – Assistant Professor, Graphic Design

Renee Tatge – Director, Residential Life, Student Activities, Intramurals

Fifteen Years of Service

Bethel Balge – Lessons Instructor, Music

Kurt Paulsen – Associate Professor, Communication

Twenty Years of Service

Julie Kjeer – Dean of Faculty

Jonathan Loging – Associate Professor, Communication

Twenty-five Years of Service

Ann Fredrickson – Adjunct Faculty, Music

Thirty Years of Service

Laura Matzke – Music Instruction: Organ, Piano, Voice