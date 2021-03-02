BLC Faculty and Staff Anniversaries 2021

Each year, in February, a special service is held in Trinity Chapel to recognize faculty and staff who are celebrating anniversaries of their employment at Bethany. The service is held in conjunction with the quarterly meeting of the Bethany Lutheran College Board of Regents. The ongoing pandemic caused the meeting of the Regents to be held virtually, and thus the anniversary service was postponed. Please join us in celebrating with the 2021 honorees today on social media. These employees will be recognized during the 2021-22 academic year when it is safe to do so.
Those individuals celebrating milestones of service to their Savior and Bethany Lutheran College in 2021 are:
Ten Years of Service
Benjamin Inniger – Associate Professor, Theatre
Amanda Quist – Assistant Professor, Graphic Design
Renee Tatge – Director, Residential Life, Student Activities, Intramurals
Fifteen Years of Service
Bethel Balge – Lessons Instructor, Music
Kurt Paulsen – Associate Professor, Communication
Twenty Years of Service
Julie Kjeer – Dean of Faculty
Jonathan Loging – Associate Professor, Communication
Twenty-five Years of Service
Ann Fredrickson – Adjunct Faculty, Music
Thirty Years of Service
Laura Matzke – Music Instruction: Organ, Piano, Voice