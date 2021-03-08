Director of Career Services

Application Deadline: Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Are you a matchmaker? Do you enjoy bringing people together to help synergize efforts? Bethany Lutheran College is looking for the ideal person to match our talented student body with industry professionals locally and around the world through internship programs and career embedded opportunities following graduation.

Bethany Lutheran College seeks to fill their Career Services office with an energetic individual as our director. This person will initiate and foster strong relationships with the businesses and industries, while linking the right students to help in these businesses. Strong relationship building and a sense of purpose to the mission of Bethany is a must.

If you are passionate, goal driven and looking for a way to network with students and businesses, we’re looking forward to talking more with you!

The Director for Career Services reports to the Vice President of Academic Affairs and provides strategic leadership for the Career Services Office. This position is responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating programs and events that connect employers with Bethany Lutheran College students, as well as students to employers. Key oversight will include a focus on areas such as employer relations, assisting students with career planning, internship connections, graduate placement into employment opportunities, as well as job search and career development/job readiness.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

Student Career Planning:

Develop and coordinate programs to assist students with career planning. Work with academic departments to provide overall coordination of internship programs and career counseling opportunities. Counsel and advise students about career planning, employment and graduate school searches. Participate in a Senior Seminar course to provide initial career counseling information.

Community Engagement:

Develop relationships and contacts with businesses for possible job and internship opportunities. Serve as a networking conduit between students and the Mankato employment community. Works closely with Alumni Relations and Marketing Department in promoting career and internship success stories. Work with the Alumni Office to develop internship and job opportunities through alumni

Connections and the “Viking to Viking” student/alumni mentoring program.

Miscellaneous:

Gather and analyze graduate survey data related to employment and success. Coordinate budgets and activities of the Career Services Offices. Maintain membership in Minnesota College and University Career Services (MCUSA), Minnesota Association of Colleges and Employers (MN-ACE), Minnesota Private Colleges Career Consortium (MPCCC), and attend regularly scheduled meetings of each group. Possess knowledge of career oriented websites, databases and college managed CRM software for accurate and timely reporting. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Qualifications:

The successful candidate will demonstrate a proven record in leading and developing cohesive teams, managing performance and productivity, strategic planning, and contributing to organizational leadership;

He or she should display an entrepreneurial, creative, and innovative spirit; be comfortable with change, ambiguity, and possess a willingness to take risks in a fast paced environment;

Must possess multicultural awareness and competence and have the ability to work in a diverse environment and serve constituents from a wide variety of backgrounds;

Strong organizational and effective communication abilities are essential;

Experience defining ROI and concrete measurements of success for both internal and external constituencies;

Demonstrated passion and experience in employment and career development, relationship development, program planning and execution, group facilitation and engagement, advising stakeholders;

Strong knowledge of trends in internships, employment, the economy, effective interventions, technology, and industry networks.

Church member of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod or Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod preferred

Willing to support mission of the College

Bachelor’s degree; master’s degree preferred

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Please scan cover letter, resume, and all other application materials to hr@blc.edu.