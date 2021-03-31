Karina Clennon

Biography

Prior to joining the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Faculty at Bethany Lutheran College, Karina served as Assistant Director of the Career Development Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato. Since 2013, she has provided individual and group counseling for a diverse population of undergraduate and graduate students with an emphasis on issues pertaining to career development and academic persistence. As a Counselor Educator, she has served as an adjunct faculty member teaching graduate and undergraduate interpersonal helping skills and career counseling and development courses, and has supervised five cohorts of graduate students through their practicum and internship experience.

Academic Interests

Counselor Identity Development

Spirituality and Resilience in Counseling Practice

Growth Mindset, Grit and Counselor Burn-Out

Personality and Career Development

Education

Doctor of Education: Counselor Education and Supervision; Minnesota State University, Mankato, MN. CACREP accredited. August 2011-December 2019. Dissertation: Engagement and STEM Degree Completion: An Analysis of the Relationship between Time to Completion and Engagement and Pre-College Variables

Master’s of Science: Counseling and Student Personnel; Minnesota State University, Mankato, MN. CACREP accredited. August 2009 – May 2011. Alternate Plan Paper Title: Study Abroad Experiences and Undergraduate Student Engagement

Bachelor of Arts: Communication Studies; Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, MN. August 2002-June 2007.

Presentations

Clennon, K. E. (2018). Navigating your Professional and Personal Persona in Higher Education. 2018 American College Personnel Association National Conference. Boston, MA.

Clennon, K. E. (2017). First Generation College Students Persistence and Retention 2017 Minnesota State University, Mankato Professional Development Day. Mankato, MN.

Clennon, K. E. (2015). Micro Aggressions in Higher Education. 2015 Association for Counselor Education and Supervision. Denver, CO.

Clennon, K. E., Gohner, T., (2014). Resiliency and Student Success. 2014 Minnesota State University, Mankato Professional Development Day. Mankato, MN.

Rosenthal, P., Clennon, K. E. (2013). The Art of Promoting Unity through Affirming Diversity. 2013 Association for Counselor Education and Supervision Conference. Denver, CO.

Lewis, J., Clennon, K. E., Londgren, J., Brand, J., Lindstrom Bremer, K. (2012). Understanding Whiteness using Helms’ A Race is a Nice Thing to Have. 2012 North Central Association for Counselor Education and Supervision Conference. Kansas City, KS.

Harstad, K. E. (2010). Study Abroad Experiences and Undergraduate Student Engagement. 2010 Minnesota State University, Mankato Research Colloquium. Mankato, MN.