Volleyball Season Preview

MANKATO, Minn.—The Bethany Lutheran volleyball team is hungrier this season, according to eighth-year head coach John Olmanson. "Usually we look at that first spring season (after our traditional fall season) and we’ll see a change in the first year athletes, but that spring season didn’t happen for us," he said at the preseason press conference. "They’re hungrier for the season, and we’re seeing a lot more drive in athletes that already have it. They are using volleyball as an outlet for everything that’s going on."