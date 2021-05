BECKER, Minn.—The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Women’s Golf Championship is set to tee of Thursday at Pebble Creek Golf Club with the College of St. Scholastica looking for its fifth-straight title. Action will take place April 29-May 1 and after 54 holes, the team with best score will be crowned UMAC champion and earn the conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Championship set for May 2021.