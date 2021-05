MANKATO, Minn. — The Bethany Lutheran softball team (17-13 overall, 9-2 UMAC) split with No. 17 St. Scholastica (30-3, 13-1) Friday. The Saints won the first meeting 10-2 in five innings, but the Vikings won the finale, 3-1. This marked the second win over a Top 25 opponent in school history.