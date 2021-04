ASHLAND, Wis. – The Bethany Lutheran (3-5 overall, 3-5 UMAC) set a new single-match school record with 121 digs in the 3-2 loss to Northland (4-6, 4-3) Saturday. This surpassed the previous record of 115 set against Presentation on Oct. 28, 2006, and Buena Vista on Oct. 16, 2019.