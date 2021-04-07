Women’s Soccer Season Preview

MANKATO, Minn. – The goal for the Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team under second-year head coach Emma Morris is to finish in the top four of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) standings. "Our goals this year are to win games and finish in the top four of the conference standings for the conference tournament," she said in the preseason press conference. "We want everyone to give their best effort as we are very thankful to have a season."