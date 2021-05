MANKATO, Minn.– The Bethany Lutheran baseball team (13-13 overall, 11-4 UMAC) will host North Central () Friday in a doubleheader that begins at 1:30 p.m. The first game will be the UMAC rescheduled game, and the finale will be a nonconference matchup. The Vikings are tied for third and the Rams are seventh in the UMAC standings.