Coordinator of Admissions Media

Application Deadline: Monday, June 7, 2021
Function of Position: Responsible to the Vice President for Admissions and Enrollment Management for the coordination of campus visits for a portion of the year, leadership of student tour guides, and coordination of social media video/audio content.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Train, coordinate and mentor a team of student ambassadors to represent Bethany well by providing tours, completing social media takeovers and attending public appearances as the Viking mascot.
- Compile and edit short videos and coordinate their release on social media.
- Attend Social Media Team meetings and be a strong contributing member of that team, including arranging photo shoots, content planning and video/audio capture plans.
- Monitor, test and improve the content of digital media advertising content.
- Coordinate the personal campus visits of students coming to Bethany, likely only from September to November and February to April.
- Coordinate the visits of select school groups, arrange their itinerary, and disperse campus signage.
- Collect the information for and communication of Bethany summer camps.
- Represent Bethany at select admissions events.
- Perform additional duties and responsibilities as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Willingness to support the mission of the College
- Bachelor’s degree in related field
- Experience in social media, Instagram and short video preferred.
- High proficiency in technology
- Excellent sense of aesthetics
- Proof of collaborative and interpersonal skills
- Examples of organized and timely project management execution
Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu