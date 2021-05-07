Title of Position: International Student Activity Coordinator (Part-time)

Function of the position: Part time position with anticipated 10-16 hours per week during the academic year. Responsible to the Vice President of Student Affairs, the primary focus of this position is to develop, coordinate, and execute activities for international students to assist in their adjustment and engagement with the college, and enhance their overall satisfaction. This position will require working evenings, weekends, and academic breaks.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Oversee World Club and host bi-monthly meetings.

2. Schedule, plan, and execute activities that are,

Directed toward the international student population, especially over extended weekends and breaks.

Designed to integrate international students and domestic student populations and enhance mutual understanding and awareness

Showcasing the cultures or homelands of our international students

3. Produce and manage the budget for activities and related travel.

4. Work with other offices, such as Residential Life, Dining Services, Student Affairs, and

Academic Affairs, to continually monitor and improve services for international students.

5. Be engaged in the evaluation of data regarding the success of the international programs

and activities.

Minimum Qualifications:

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Post High School experience required

1 – 3 years of related experience

Must possess a valid driver’s license and be willing to transport students in college vehicles, including a 15 passenger van

This position requires working evenings, weekends, and academic breaks

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Attention to detail

Willingness to display strong caring, nurturing personality in working with people from other countries

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu