Vikings Esports reaches North American semifinal round

The Bethany Lutheran College Vikings Esports Team continued its dominating ways in the 2021 College League of Legends Championship Tournament quarterfinal round. The Viking gamers defeated The University of Toronto on May 27 in the elite eight round of the Collegiate League Championship Series (LCS).

While Viking Esports Director Lucas Fricke was pleased with the team’s effort, he noted the play of freshman mid laner, Bradley Benneyworth.

“Bradley dominated Toronto with a series of multiple outplays which solidified Bethany’s lead against the Canadian powerhouse.”

League of Legends, developed by Riot Games, is one of the world’s most popular video games. It features a team-based competitive game mode centered on strategy and outplaying opponents. The competition involves two squads of five players. Players work with their team to break the enemy Nexus before the enemy team breaks theirs.

In prior LCS matches Bethany defeated the University of California Berkeley on May 2 in round one, and then bested Western University (London, Ontario) on May 9 in the second round.

Bethany Esports has dominated all three of its LCS matches with decisive 2-0 victories in each of the best of three events.

The Vikings move on to play Maryville University in the Final Four on Saturday, May 29 at 2 p.m. CST. The matches will be broadcast live on the official Riot Games LCS Twitch channel or the LCS Youtube Channel.

Follow Bethany Esports Twitter (@BethanyEsports) for up-to-date information.