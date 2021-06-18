Technical Services Coordinator – Library

Title of Position: Technical Services Coordinator
Application Deadline: Monday, July 12, 2021
Function of Position: Responsible to the Director of Library Services for college cataloging as well as the head of the seminary library for related duties.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Cataloging
- Receive and invoice materials using Alma workflow.
- Catalog, both copy and original, library materials for Bethany Memorial Library and Bethany Seminary Library. Maintain all bibliographic records and collections including updating, removing, editing, and uploading records using Alma and Connexion.
- Supervise and train student employees in processing new and removed library materials as well as any other cataloging duties assigned to student workers.
- Collaborate with and assist seminary library personnel as needed.
- Add items to and maintain the digital archive site in collaboration with the college archivist.
General Duties
- Staff circulation desk as needed by providing prompt and efficient customer service, checking items in and out, answering patron questions regarding policies and procedures, conducting basic reference duties using physical and electronic resources, and assisting patrons with equipment and materials as able, etc.
- Attend meetings and be willing to serve on campus, consortium, and/or other relevant committees.
- Maintain current knowledge of industry standards and new developments in the library field; update and maintain department workflows; oversee appropriate student projects.
- Maintain professional memberships and correspondence with colleagues on and off campus.
- Serve as library liaison to assigned academic departments; develop and maintain LibGuides as assigned.
- Willingness to be cross-trained in and collaborate with other library departments including help with displays, in-house repair, etc.
- Keep the appropriate statistics and prepare analyses for reports.
- Other duties as appropriate and/or assigned by director of library services.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree required; MLIS degree from an ALA accredited institution is preferred
- Experience in cataloging preferred
- One year experience in higher education preferred
- Proficiency in all Office and Drive applications
- Experience using Alma/Primo or other library management system
- Excellent organizational and oral/written communication skills; attention to detail
- Ability to lift, pull, and/or push up to 50 pounds
Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu