Why Does Moses Matter to Christians?

About the Keynote Speaker

Douglas N. Petrovich (Ph.D., M.A., Th.M., M.Div.) is Professor of Biblical History and Exegesis at The Bible Seminary in Katy, Texas. He is author of The World’s Oldest Alphabet: Hebrew as the Language of the Proto-Consonantal Script (2016) and Origins of the Hebrews: New Evidence for Israelites in Egypt from Joseph to the Exodus (in press, 2021). He earned a Ph.D. from the University of Toronto, with a major in Syro-Palestinian Archaeology, a first minor in ancient Egyptian language, and a second minor in ancient Near Eastern religions. He completed Master of Divinity and Master of Theology (in N.T.) degrees from The Master’s Seminary, as well as a B.A. in Evangelism from Moody Bible Institute. He previously taught at Wilfrid Laurier University (Waterloo, Canada), the University of Toronto (Scarborough campus, Canada), Novosibirsk Biblical-Theological Seminary (Siberia, Russia), and Shepherds Theological Seminary (Cary, North Carolina). Dr. Petrovich’s research interests include biblical history and exegesis, Egyptology, and ancient Near Eastern history (including archaeology, epigraphy, chronology, and iconography). He is married and has three adult children, and he enjoys virtually every sport known to humanity. He also is an avid numismatist.