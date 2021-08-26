Bethany Activities Committee (BAC)

- Department: Student Activities
- Supervisor: Renee Tatge
Responsibilities:
- Bethany Activities Committee Member
- Attend weekly meetings to help plan events on campus including Viking Cup, Homecoming, Spring Formal and more!
- contribute ideas and feedback on all events discussed meetings
- take turns with other Committee members taking the lead on projects, which will require time outside of meetings to search for ideas and/or solidify event plans
- facilitate events for which you are a lead with the help of the BAC Crew
- other duties as assigned
- Bethany Activities Committee Crew
- Not expected to attend weekly meetings or create the event plan, only show up for the events to help with set up, take down or facilitation
- Examples could include setting up or taking down tables and chairs, decorations, games, etc.
- Facilitation could include serving food at an event, keeping score for games, etc.
Work schedule:
- September-December; January-May (excluding finals week)
- Days and hours per week vary
- Students are not expected to attend or help with every event but are asked to be available for as many as possible. Events are typically twice per month but could include a series of events over several days like Homecoming
Minimum qualifications:
- Crew and Committee Member: Reliable
- Crew: Willingness to take direction and perform manual labor.
- Committee Member: Willingness to contribute creatively yet realistically in meetings and self-start outside of meetings