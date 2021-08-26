Title: Model (Fall semester only)

Department: Studio Art

Supervisor: Andrew Overn ( : Andrew Overn ( andrew.overn@blc.edu

Responsibilities: Serve as model for Life Drawing class (ARTS211).

Work Schedule: Looking for one male and one female model to split 60 hrs. of allotted work-study time. Class meets 2:30 to 5:00 pm each Tuesday and Thursday for the entire semester. Hours per week: 2.5 to 5 depending on availability of second model.

Minimum Qualifications:

– Must be able to sit without moving in the same position for extended periods of time.

– Must be able to meet attendance requirements (regular weekly hours).