Date of posting: September 24th, 2021
Want to Work at Bethany?
Bethany Lutheran College is seeking ADJUNCT FACULTY in disciplines of study.. In particular, adjuncts are needed in the following areas:
- American Government
- Communication (Speech)
- Computer Science
- Criminal Justice
- English (College Writing)
- Physics
Application deadline: OPEN
Qualifications: Candidates must possess at least a master’s degree in discipline of study to be taught and preferably have some experience teaching at a college undergraduate level. A terminal degree in the discipline is preferred. Individuals should be comfortable teaching in a face-to-face classroom setting and/or online either in a hybrid model or fully online.
Compensation: per credit hour remuneration based upon discipline of study (per semester contract)
Application Process: Qualified candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, resume/curriculum vitae, and a faith statement in the context of a Christian liberal arts college, and academic transcripts (may be unofficial; if an employment offer is made, certified transcripts for all college-level education will be required).
Please send all application materials to:
Academic Search Committee
Bethany Lutheran College -Human Resources Office
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu