Date of posting: September 24th, 2021

Want to Work at Bethany?

Bethany Lutheran College is seeking ADJUNCT FACULTY in disciplines of study.. In particular, adjuncts are needed in the following areas:

American Government

Communication (Speech)

Computer Science

Criminal Justice

English (College Writing)

Physics

Application deadline: OPEN

Qualifications: Candidates must possess at least a master’s degree in discipline of study to be taught and preferably have some experience teaching at a college undergraduate level. A terminal degree in the discipline is preferred. Individuals should be comfortable teaching in a face-to-face classroom setting and/or online either in a hybrid model or fully online.

Compensation: per credit hour remuneration based upon discipline of study (per semester contract)

Application Process: Qualified candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, resume/curriculum vitae, and a faith statement in the context of a Christian liberal arts college, and academic transcripts (may be unofficial; if an employment offer is made, certified transcripts for all college-level education will be required).

Please send all application materials to:

Academic Search Committee

Bethany Lutheran College -Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu