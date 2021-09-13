Bethany top ranked in latest U.S. News poll

Bethany Lutheran College is ranked number one in the State of Minnesota and is tied for 40th place nationally for graduates’ social mobility—the ability to climb the success ladder— in the 2022 U.S. News College Rankings – National Liberal Arts Category. The rankings were released on Monday, September 13, 2021.

U.S. News ranks schools in four categories – National Liberal Arts Colleges, National Universities, Regional Colleges, and Regional Universities. Bethany falls in the National Liberal Arts classification. This marks the second time in the past three years that Bethany is the top college in Minnesota for social mobility. The high ranking indicates that Bethany is doing a great job educating students from a variety of academic and socioeconomic backgrounds. Social mobility refers to the ability of a person to move upward in income and social class.

Bethany President Dr. Gene Pfeifer remarked, “We are happy for this acknowledgment of the student-focused education that happens at Bethany. We center our education on personal mentoring for our students, and this work shows itself in successful alumni. It’s quite an honor to be recognized.”