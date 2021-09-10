Posting Date : Sept. 10th, 2021
Applications will be taken until the position is filled.
Position Title: Custodian – Christian Family Solutions
Hours: Flexible – Part Time
Department: Housekeeping
Position summary: Responsible for maintaining a clean, safe, and comfortable environment
Duties and Responsibilities:
Facility Operations
- Open and close building and interior doors as required.
- Check building for immediate housekeeping and maintenance needs.
- Maintain inventory of cleaning supplies for buildings.
- Assist with set up and take down of equipment and seating for special events as needed.
- Remove snow and ice from doorways and walk; salt as needed; assist others with snow removal as required.
- Assist in other buildings as required due to illness and vacations.
Housekeeping
- Maintain lounges, hallways, offices and kitchenettes with general clean up, sweeping floors, vacuuming, garbage removal, and cleaning equipment.
- Clean and disinfect restrooms; re-stock dispensers; empty trash.
- Collect garbage and recycling throughout building.
- Vacuum, sweep, and mop floors and stairs.
- Spot clean walls; clean and polish tables, desks and chairs; clean marking boards; dust surfaces.
- Clean drinking fountains and monitor screens; wash windows.
- Complete thorough summer cleaning on special teams: shampoo carpets, strip floor finish and apply new finish, wash windows, wash walls and desks, shampoo chairs.
General
- Able to meet attendance requirements.
- Able to meet mental/cognitive requirements.
- Able to meet physical requirements.
- Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of facilities.
Minimum Qualifications
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Experience operating industrial cleaning equipment
- Good oral and written communication skills
- Ability to add and subtract
- Ability to read gauges on equipment
- Able to climb ladders
- Occasionally lift, pull, and push up to 50 pounds
Please send all application materials to BBrown@wlcfs.org.