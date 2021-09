MANKATO, Minn. – Freshmen Megan Gallagher (Jackson, Minn.) and Morgan Goettlicher (Le Sueur, Minn.) had career nights in the 3-1 loss to Buena Vista Friday night. Gallagher recorded a career-best 37 assists and 12 digs, while Goettlicher had a career-high 10 kills in the home opener.