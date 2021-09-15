Posting Date: September 15th, 2021

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Position Title: Maintenance Technician

Function of Position: Responsible to Director of Facilities for general maintenance, trouble shooting, and repair of building systems. Assist as needed with carpentry, automotive, plumbing, kitchen equipment, and HVAC to provide a safe and comfortable living, learning, and working environment for students, faculty and staff.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Maintain and repair hardware, electrical, and plumbing, devices according to code; install new devices as needed.

2. Order parts, maintain vendor and contractor lists.

3. Assist HVAC personnel with maintaining heating and air conditioning as needed.

4. Responsible for various remodeling and construction projects, e.g., wood, drywall, cement or metal.

5. Hire and assist contractors as needed.

6. Respond to emergency service calls during scheduled on call shifts.

7. Assist in the completion of work orders in a timely manner.

8. Safely operate skid steer.

9. Assist with snow and ice removal as required.

10. Assist with setting up and taking down Christmas decorations.

11. Perform other related duties/tasks as appropriate or assigned by the Director of Facilities.

Minimum Requirements

Willingness to support mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Applied trades training beyond high school or equivalent experience

2-4 years of institutional (or equivalent) maintenance experience

Broad knowledge and ability in all areas of general maintenance

Able to work with decimals and fractions; use gauges and other adjustable measuring devices; use and be able to interpret formulas, drawings, wiring schematics, and specifications; read blue prints

Able to climb ladders and push, pull/and or lift up to 75 pounds

Able to lift, carry, and operate various power tools

Able to work under adverse conditions and in difficult work positions (e.g., squatting), locations (e.g., tunnels), and heights (e.g., roof tops)

Available for scheduled on call shifts as required

Maintain valid driver’s license

Boiler’s license or willingness to obtain a license

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu