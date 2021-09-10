Program Services Intern – Feeding Our Communities

Objective:

To provide the intern with the opportunity to learn common business practices and

direct program services. The intern will interact with many levels of management and other

interns, board members, various committee members and volunteers. This position will assist in

the growth of the organization by applying their own skills and education while fostering new skills

during the internship.

Expectations:

The intern will be expected to follow the developed schedule once agreed upon and

be dependable. FOCP will provide a number of opportunities and duties for the intern to foster

growth in their area of education needed for the internship. FOCP will provide a positive work

environment and materials needed to perform job tasks. Questions or new ideas are always

encouraged.

Programs of study that this internship would benefit include, but are not limited to are:

CommunityHealth, Community Service, Sociology, Recreation Park and Leisure Services, Program Management, Health Science, Dietetics, Experiential Education, Non-Profit Leadership/Certification & Health

Education

Intern Job Description:

Participation in weekly meetings such as full staff meeting and program meetings Assisting the Program Team with a variety of duties, a number of set responsibilities

will be given, but the intern should be open to changes in duties for the program as

they arise Brainstorm new ideas on how to grow program and increase efficiencies Conduct light cleaning of office/warehouse/assembly areas Keep work area clean and tidy Office-casual attire can be worn. Events, pictures, check acceptance & meetings may

require a change in attire Be a positive team member of Feeding Our Communities Partners

Set Responsibilities:

These duties will be the responsibility of the Programming Intern. These duties may

change, or additional duties may be added, depending on the Interns set goals. Assist the Coordinator with packing sessions for all programs Assist managing volunteers and leading packing sessions. Conduct preparation for the packing sessions Serve as a back-up for load and delivery and/or food distribution Responsible for the delivery of Futures Food Packs Responsible for the delivery of Middle School Snack Packs School sweeps for, but not limited to: flyer distribution, surveys & tote pick-up Assist with in-house inventory Maintain the warehouse and assembly areas – using the weekly cleaning checkoff Maintain the extra bag inventory and unpacking of returned bags Maintenance of all menus Run program related errands as needed Input data into program related databases

Email FOCP Recruiter Directly at: jessica@feedingourcommunitiespartners.org