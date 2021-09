MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran volleyball team (3-11 overall, 1-2 UMAC) earned its first conference win in the 3-0 sweep of Northland (2-9, 0-3) Saturday. The Vikings won 25-21, 25-19, and 25-15. BLC has won 15 of the last 16 against the LumberJills.