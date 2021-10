MANKATO, Minn. – Senior goalkeeper Zoe Kinakin (Victoria, British Columbia) became the season record holder in shutouts, with her sixth, in the 4-0 win over Northland Friday. She surpassed the mark of five which had previously in four seasons, most recently by Averi Cash in 2016 (Katie Renner in 2009, Jada Holden in 2010, Alexa Mowery in 2011, and Cash).