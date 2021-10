MANKATO, Minn. — The Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team (9-5 overall, 6-3 UMAC) concludes a five-game homestand as it will host Crown (3-9-1, 1-7-1) Friday at 1 p.m. and Minnesota Morris (4-9, 4-4) Saturday at 1 p.m. The Vikings are third, the Cougars are fourth and the Storm are eighth in the UMAC standings. The women’s soccer senior class will be honored Saturday.