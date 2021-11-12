Posting Date: November 12th, 2021

Applications will be taken until the position is filled

Title of Position: Production Studio Specialist

Function of Position: Responsible to the Production Studio Manager for assisting with the operations of the production studio.

Duties and Responsibilities: Work with the Production Studio Manager to complete the following:

1. Coordinate services to campus departments for classroom project/assignment production, including determining project feasibility, scheduling equipment, and providing production needs.

2. Assist with recording, editing, and streaming of BLC Studios assigned events, including hockey broadcasts, and athletic events.

3. Provide technical assistance for recording campus events:

assist students and IT Services staff with recordings

responsible for uploading content to various digital platforms

4. Assist with KTV public access channel technical needs, including monitoring City Council and School Board Meetings on Monday evenings, assisting with shooting and editing of community updates, podcasts, and other projects as requested.

5. Manage studio services production equipment, including equipment maintenance, check-in/check-out procedures, inventory, and asset protection. Assist IT Services with maintaining Studio iMacs.

6. Train and support students in proper equipment use, production techniques, and post-production.

7. Oversee student equipment room staff.

8. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or as assigned by the production studio manager.

Minimum Qualifications

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Technical degree in audio/video production and/or bachelor’s degree in communication or computer science related field

3-5 years of video production experience, preferably in live television production environment

Hardware and software support experience (Apple Macintosh, Sony DVCam, Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, Adobe Creative Suite, etc.)

Excellent organization, supervisory, training, and oral/written communication skills

Able to lift, pull, and/or push up to 75 pounds

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu