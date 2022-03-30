Graphic Design Intern – APX Construction Group

Posting Date : March 29th, 2022

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Website: https://apxconstructiongroup.com/

Salary: $16 per hour

Hours: Flexible hours

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

APX Construction Group is a growing, Minnesota-based company, that offers a single point of contact to clients for general contracting, construction management, design-build services, and facility maintenance. We are looking for an innovative and energetic Graphic Design Intern to join our growing team. This position is responsible for assisting with a wide variety of marketing needs. The ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys working independently and with a team, and is driven to succeed.

Position Duties/Skills

Assist marketing team with content development for web, social media, blogs, literature, etc

Update website content as assigned

Provide sales support literature, images, pricing, sell sheets, media kits, etc.

Identify and recommend new product opportunities as well as new industry opportunities to focus on.

Generate ideas, create, proof and finalize output of marketing content.

Analyze product ideas, pricing, changes, features and benefits.

Market analysis, research and reporting.

Copywriting for many forms such as email, promotions, etc.

Assist with database organization.

Assist in product/marketing education for co-workers and customers.

Maintain daily and weekly activity logs.

Perform other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

1) Enrolled in graphic design or related degree program

2) Excellent written and verbal communication

3) Knowledge of digital media software – Adobe Creative Suite experience in Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator.

4) Knowledge of video creation and editing software – Adobe Premiere Pro, iMovie or Final Cut Pro is a plus, but not required

5) Knowledge of WordPress and SEO preferred, but not required

6) Proficient in PC and internet skills, including experience using Microsoft Office, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, and ERP systems.

7) Project management/coordination skills.

8) Detail-oriented.

9) Ability to problem-solve, work well individually or with a team, multi-task, and hit deadlines.

10) Knowledge of material handling and storage industry is a plus but not required.

Please contact Stephanie Barker at stephanie@apxconstructiongroup.com or call 507-387-6836 with questions.